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Home / Finance / Insurance / Datanomics: Insurance plaints double in six years driven by health

Datanomics: Insurance plaints double in six years driven by health

Health insurance is driving a surge in insurance complaints, with grievance filings rising sharply despite the segment accounting for a relatively small share of premiums

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) recently said insurance ombudsmen resolved 41,055 grievances in 2025-26 (FY26). The data shows total complaints with the ombudsmen nearly doubled in six years since FY20, driven largely by health insurance.
 
Health insurance's share in total complaints filed by consumers increased from 38.64 per cent in FY20 to 61.49 per cent in FY25. This share was more than six times the share of health insurance premiums, which stood at 10.68 per cent of total insurance premiums. Life insurance holds close to three-fourths of total premiums but accounts for around 30 per cent of complaints. Among general and health insurers, Star Health tops the complaints chart, with its share being nearly three times its premium share. National Insurance, a public sector insurer, ranks second. Mumbai and Pune together account for nearly 20 per cent of annual complaint filings. 
 

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 12:14 PM IST