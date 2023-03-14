close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Banks hire scores of oversight agencies to keep tabs on end-use of loans

On the tepid credit growth, Kumar said he expects some pick up during the second half

Business Standard Delhi
test

test

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With increasing cases of fund diversions, banks have come together and empanelled as many as 83 oversight agencies to keep a tab on the end-use of loans, State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar said Thursday.

The chairm of the largest lender said there have been instances where an individual or a company has borrowed from one bank and at the same time uses a current account facility with some other bank to divert funds.

"Hiring oversight agencies is one of the things being done by banks to prevent such misuse," Kumar told reporters.

He also suggested that methods of lending will need to undergo change.

"The consortium discipline or the multiple banking discipline has to be improved and there the regulator also has to pay a role," he said.

On the tepid credit growth, Kumar said he expects some pick up during the second half.

Also Read

Will banks see better margins in second quarter results?

NSE to move away from non-core business areas: New MD & CEO Chauhan

Sebi holds settlement hearing over probe in 2021 trading halt at NSE

Is the tide turning for PSU banks?

With NSE for years, Ramamurthy now set to take over as BSE chief on Jan 4

Banking sector remains resilient amid Adani Group's stock rout, says RBI

State Bank of India books over Rs 14,000-cr profit in its best performance

RBI says 'banking sector remains resilient, stable' amid Adani stocks rout

Euro hits 10-month-high on dollar as central banks chart divergent courses

SBI gave loans worth $2.6 billion to Adani group companies, says report

"If you look at the year-on-year growth, we are seeing 13 percent. Hopefully, if this continues or remains at the same level in the second half, we will be very happy. Only by the second half we will know how much credit is needed," Kumar said.

Talking about the liquidity conditions, he said at the sectoral level, there is enough liquidity in the system as the RBI announced many measures immediately after the budget to improve liquidity for NBFCs.

Topics : Neeraj Chopra

First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Govt's steps to ease NBFC liquidity crisis too short-term: Fitch report

Image
2 min read
Premium

Rupee poised to extend rally on soft dollar index, positive risk mood

Image
2 min read
Premium

Private sector should increase investments, benefit from Budget: Modi

Image
2 min read
Premium

A billion transactions a day can be processed through UPI: RBI governor

Image
3 min read
Premium

Number of women seeking business loans tripled in last 5 yrs: Cibil report

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt's steps to ease NBFC liquidity crisis too short-term: Fitch report

Image
2 min read

Rupee gains 12 paise to 82.08 against US dollar on easing crude oil prices

Image
2 min read
Premium

State Bank of India plans to raise $500 million via green bonds

Image
3 min read
Premium

CSB Bank Q3 net up 5% to Rs 156 cr on strong growth in deposits and loans

Image
2 min read

IDBI manager held for swindling money from customers' accounts in B'luru

Image
2 min read
BS-Footer Icon
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand SeriesPro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon