Retreat ceremony for public along Pak border to resume from May 21

The Border Security Force (BSF) has said the public flag-lowering retreat ceremony at three locations in Punjab along the Pakistan frontier will begin on Wednesday, about two weeks after it was stopped following Operation Sindoor by India in response to the Pahalgam attack.
The Jalandhar headquartered Punjab frontier of the force said the ceremony will resume from Tuesday, but it will be open only for media persons. The public can participate from Wednesday, it said, adding the event time will be 6 pm.
Officials said on Monday that the event held daily in the evening at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki will be opened for public viewing from May 20.
The ceremony, however, will be curtailed as BSF troops will not shake hands with Pakistan Rangers, and the gates will not be opened during the flag-lowering process as declared earlier, officials had said.
The flag was being lowered each day by BSF troops irrespective of the public presence, the officials clarified.