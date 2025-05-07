Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindoor: Scalp missiles, Hammer bombs key to India's strike

Operation Sindoor: Scalp missiles, Hammer bombs key to India's strike

'Operation Sindoor' saw India's Rafale fighter jets unleash Scalp missiles and Hammer bombs - two of the most advanced air-to-ground weapons in the Indian Air Force's arsenal

Photo: Bloomberg

Aditi Phadnis
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an escalation of cross-border tensions, India launched a coordinated May 7 midnight assault on nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), marking one of the most expansive retaliatory strikes in recent memory. Codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ the high-precision offensive was carried out by all three branches of the armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, signalling a new phase in India’s counter-terror doctrine.
 
Carried out with precision and stealth, the operation saw India’s Rafale fighter jets unleashing Scalp missiles and Hammer bombs — some of the most advanced air-to-ground weapons in the Indian Air Force’s arsenal — under the cloak of darkness.
 
 
According to government sources, more than 90 terrorists are believed to have been killed in the overnight operation. The strikes were aimed at dismantling the infrastructure of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the two groups long accused of orchestrating cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has labelled the move an “act of war.”
 
What is the Scalp missile and how does it work?
 
The Scalp missile, also known as Storm Shadow, is a European air-launched cruise missile developed by MBDA. Weighing 1,300 kg, it is designed for deep-strike precision attacks on high-value, stationary targets — like fortified terror bunkers and key command infrastructure.

With a strike range of 300 km, the Scalp missile owes its pinpoint accuracy to a sophisticated navigation system that combines inertial navigation, GPS, and terrain mapping. It is produced by MBDA, a European defence consortium.
The Scalp missile is regarded as highly effective for destroying hardened bunkers and ammunition depots. Notably, Ukraine used the same missile last year to strike targets deep inside Russian territory for the first time.
 
As it nears the target, the missile’s onboard infrared seeker matches the pre-fed target image, enabling precise strikes while minimising collateral damage. Its low-altitude flight path after launch also makes it difficult to detect.
 
ALSO READ | Bomb threat at Mumbai airport after Indian airstrikes on Pak terror camps
 
What makes the Hammer bomb a game-changer for India?
 
India’s air campaign was also powered by the Hammer (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) bomb, a modular air-to-ground precision weapon, often referred to as a glide bomb. With a range of up to 70 km, it can be integrated with standard bomb payloads.
 
Developed by French defence firm Safran, the Hammer is resistant to electronic jamming and can be launched from low altitudes over challenging terrain. Its ability to evade interception and breach fortified targets makes it a highly effective strike weapon.
 
What sets Hammer bombs apart is their adaptability. The kits can be attached to bombs ranging from 125 kg to 1,000 kg, and their 70 km strike range means Indian jets can stay clear of enemy radar and missile systems. Designed for both stationary and moving targets, these bombs are ideal for neutralising terror launchpads and command posts.
 
ALSO READ | 'Proud of our armed forces': Opposition leaders hail Operation Sindoor
 
How Operation Sindoor compares with previous India strikes
 
While India has launched retaliatory operations in the past — notably the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrike — ‘Operation Sindoor’ is among the most expansive, involving joint precision strikes by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

