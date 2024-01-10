Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

1st time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on Dec 15

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly

BS
Web Exclusive

BS

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The swearing-in ceremony of Bhajan Lal Sharma, the chief minister-designate in Rajasthan, and his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be held on December 15.
A BJP spokesperson said the oath ceremony will be held outside Albert Hall at 11.15 am on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sharma, a first time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.
Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly.

Also Read

Maha Election: For 2nd time in 2 months, ED raids NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Stock market live : Nifty holds 18,600; ITC up 2%, The BSE MidCap

PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars, technology seals India-US ties

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars, technology seals India-US ties

Stock market live : Nifty holds 18,600; ITC up 2%, The BSE MidCap

Maha Election: For 2nd time in 2 months, ED raids NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

After Karnataka victory, Congress gears up for next Assembly elections

Topics : Election campaign

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon