India to start coal export by 2025-26, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Asserting that India has adequate coal reserves, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the country will start exporting the dry fuel by 2025-26.

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Asserting that India has adequate coal reserves, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the country will start exporting the dry fuel by 2025-26. From a net importer of coal, India is mov
coal industry

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

