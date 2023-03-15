The government had announced a $10 billion package to incentivise

The minister also highlighted the government’s success in turning the country into an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer.

“Today, 99 percent of mobile phones used here are made in India, which is in stark contrast to the situation 10 years ago when out of 100 phones, as much as 99 per cent were imported,” he said.

Vaishnaw said that time has come when there is at least one more trusted source in telecom technology.





“The world today is dominated by a few telecom technology players and that is a barrier in many ways. That is why we decided to build our own end-to-end telecom stack,” he said, adding that it was recently tested for 10 million simultaneous calls in December.

Bullet train, Hyperloop just a few years away

The railways minister said that the bullet train project is likely to be ready by August 2026. “While the hyperloop technology in trains is at least 7-8 years away,” he said.

A hyperloop -- conceptualised by billionaire Elon Musk -- uses magnets to levitate pods inside an airless tube, creating conditions in which the pods can shuttle people, and freight, at 1,000 kmph.



