TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

As per an average of 6 brokerage estimates, the company may post revenue of Rs 59,506 crore, up 17-18 per cent over last year (YoY), while its profit too could rise by as much as

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings season on Wednesday, April 12. The company is expected to report soft revenue growth (in constant currency/cc terms) over the preceding quarter due to seasonal weakness and delayed decision making by clients in the US and Europe amid a downbeat macro environment.