close
Sensex (0.24%)
58214.59 + 139.91
Nifty (0.26%)
17151.90 + 44.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
4164.50 + 27.00
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
30040.60 + 82.45
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
39999.05 + 104.35
Heatmap

L&T Tech trims FY revenue growth guidance; Q2 profit up 4.7% to Rs 315 cr

The unit of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro now expects revenue in dollars for this fiscal year ending March to grow 17.5%-18.5% in constant currency

Apple

Apple

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian engineering research and development services provider L&T Technology Services cut its revenue growth forecast for the current financial year on Tuesday, citing longer deal decision cycles and macroeconomic challenges.  
The unit of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro now expects revenue in dollars for this fiscal year ending March to grow 17.5 per cent -18.5 per cent in constant currency, as opposed to the previous estimate of a 20 per cent jump.  
"While longer term trends for ER&D remain strong, in the short term we are seeing longer decision cycles and incremental headwinds from the macro-economic stress in various geographies," CEO Amit Chadha said in a statement.  
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Excess vaccine-making capacity may get utilised in 3-5 years: Merck Life

Jet Airways case: NCLAT extends time till Sep 30 for JKC to pay Rs 350 cr.

Reliance AGM: Where and how to watch Reliance's 46th annual general meeting

SBI beats Reliance Industries to become India's most profitable company

It's time to get real about rupee's role in international financial system

Topics : L&T Infotech

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon