Cognizant, ServiceNow form partnership to build $1 billion business

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Cognizant and ServiceNow on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation across industries. The expanded alliance is expected to accelerate the path toward building a $1-billion combined business for Cognizant and ServiceNow.

Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group will help joint clients challenged by rising costs, growing tech debt, manual processes and sub-optimal customer experiences deploy AI to drive performance.
The key areas that the group will focus on operational effectiveness, enhanced experience and expedited innovation.
“Across sectors, firms strive to improve their competitiveness, optimise operations, and deliver better overall experiences, but face challenges around platform silos and intensive, manual workflows,” said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant chief executive officer (CEO). “Cognizant and ServiceNow are well-positioned to address these challenges through the combination of our deep industry expertise, enterprise AI solutions and ServiceNow’s powerful platform, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that

