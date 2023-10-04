Home / Sports / Other Sports News / ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden will be a part of the commentary panel

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a high-profile all-star commentary panel for the Men's ODI World Cup, which is set to begin on 5 October when defending champions England take on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Key Events

1:46 PM

1:46 PM

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

