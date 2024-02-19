Olympic Figure Skater Gracie Gold Lays Bare the Punishing Toll

PARIS—The Olympics are coming to Paris and, despite promises of a more austere, more sober event, the world’s largest luxury company is treating them like the ultimate home game.

One of its jewelers, Chaumet, is designing gold, silver and bronze medals for the Olympics and Paralympics. One of its fashion brands, Berluti, is creating the uniforms that French athletes will wear during a lavish opening ceremony on the Seine. Moët Champagne and Hennessy cognac will flow through every VIP suite. And Louis Vuitton leather goods, which are already used to ferry prizes such as the World Cup and the NBA Finals trophy, will be impossible to miss at the Games.

