Home / Opinion / Columns / G20's reform blueprint from Gandhinagar

G20's reform blueprint from Gandhinagar

The outcomes achieved on various work streams at the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting reflect the perspectives of both developing and developed nations

Soumya Kanti GhoshAbhishek Goenka New Delhi
Premium
Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The third meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) concluded in Gandhinagar on July 17-18. This meeting marked a significant milestone in addressing key global financial issues, building upon the agenda set during the first meeting under the Indian Presidency in February 2023. The Outcome Document and Chair’s Summary released after this meeting showcase the substantial progress achieved and policy guidance provided on crucial global matters.

Multilateral development banks (MDBs) face increasing demands from donor and borrowing countries to expand their lending operations beyond their core developmental mandates and include transboundary challenges such as climate change and pandemics. However, if the mandates of MDBs expand, then there should be a commensurate increase in their financial strength. Additionally, there would also be a requirement for MDBs to review their existing operational models to enable them to deal with these new mandates. In their present state, MDBs are not equipped to meet this rapidly increasing demand for financing.  In this context, the Presidency set up the G20 Independent Expert Group on Strengthening MDBs. Volume 1 of its report has been submitted, and Volume 2 is expected to be presented before the fourth and final FMCBG meeting in October.

The triple agenda recommended by the report calls on MDBs (i) to address global challenges along with their core mandates of eliminating poverty and fostering shared prosperity; (ii) triple their sustainable lending level by 2030; and (iii) enhance their financial strength by continuing with the ongoing work of improving their capital adequacy frameworks followed by a general capital increase. Implementing these recommendations calibrated by each MDB within their respective governance frameworks can significantly enhance the MDBs’ strength in addressing a diverse set of financing challenges going forward. Through this report and its recommendations, India has harnessed the opportunity provided by the G20 Presidency to effectively articulate and embed the priorities of the Global South in the larger global conversation on MDB reforms.

Crypto assets, being borderless by nature, have posed challenges for individual countries attempting to regulate them in isolation. In light of the financial stability implications, the Indian Presidency called for a coordinated and comprehensive policy and regulatory framework to address the full range of risks associated with these assets. In a recent blog post, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged the momentum gained for clearer policies on crypto assets under the Indian G20 Presidency. Before the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023, the IMF and Financial Stability Board (FSB) have been tasked to prepare a Synthesis Paper that is expected to provide the building block for effective crypto policies globally.

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and digital innovations have shown great potential for accelerating financial inclusion and fostering economic growth in many countries. India is a prime example through initiatives like Aadhaar and the United Payment Interface. Recognising the lessons DPI can offer to other economies, the G20 has developed action-oriented policy recommendations to encourage the development of an open, inclusive, and responsible digital financial ecosystem.

A key focus for India under its G20 Presidency is to create innovative financing models that can attract private sector investments to bridge the infrastructure-financing gap in building future cities. The G20 Principles for Financing Cities of Tomorrow have been developed to guide MDBs and other development financial institutions in planning and financing urban infrastructure projects.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

High fever, long-lasting cough: Delhi under the grip of H3N2 virus

Bird watching with Sálim Ali

India should move towards complete convertibility of rupee

Who can dethrone the US dollar?

Gains from LLMs for India

Private, unlimited

Topics :G20 summitRBI

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story