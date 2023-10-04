Home / Opinion / Columns / Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

All funding received by NewsClick has been through appropriate banking channels, said the online website in a statement on Wednesday

Aaron Ricadela
Premium
BS

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Online website NewClick, whose founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha was arrested under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has said that it does not propagate Chinese propaganda as claimed by investigators.

Condemning the actions of the Narendra Modi-led central government, the website said that the government "treats criticism as sedition or anti-national" activity.

In a statement, it has said that NewsClick is an independent news website whose journalistic content is based on the "highest standards of the profession" and that it "does not take directions" from Neville Roy Singham, who has provided funds, regarding content.

It made it clear that all funding received by NewsClick has been through appropriate banking channels and has been reported to relevant authorities as required by the law. It is substantiated by the Reserve Bank of India in proceedings before the High Court of Delhi, the web

NewsClick further said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing and Income Tax Department (I-T) had earlier raided its offices and the premises of its officials besides seizing digital devices but none of the agencies were able to file a charge sheet against it in the past two years.

The statement came as Delhi Police's Special Cell questioned 46 journalists and staffers linked to the portal and arrested Purkayastha and the HR head Amit Chakravarty under UAPA following allegations that it collected funds from abroad and ran Chinese propaganda.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Chinese scientists

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

