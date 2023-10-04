Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

Online website NewClick, whose founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha was arrested under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has said that it does not propagate Chinese propaganda as claimed by investigators.

In a statement, it has said that NewsClick is an independent news website whose journalistic content is based on the "highest standards of the profession" and that it "does not take directions" from Neville Roy Singham, who has provided funds, regarding content.

It made it clear that all funding received by NewsClick has been through appropriate banking channels and has been reported to relevant authorities as required by the law. It is substantiated by the Reserve Bank of India in proceedings before the High Court of Delhi, the web

Condemning the actions of the Narendra Modi-led central government, the website said that the government "treats criticism as sedition or anti-national" activity.