Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer sentiments fall short

Consumer sentiments fall short

Expectations of household incomes a year later turned positive in March 2023 for the first time since April 2020

Mahesh Vyas
Premium
Consumer sentiments fall short

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Consumer sentiments improved by a marginal 1.2 per cent in March 2023. This is a small increase compared to the 4 and 5 per cent increases registered in January and February, respectively. The increase also seems to be a bit of a struggle. The increase in the overall sentiments is not a reflection of mild all-round improvements. It is a mix of some vigour in urban regions and significant indiffereundefined

Topics :Urban Indiaconsumer sentimentincomeHouseholdsIndian Economy

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Also Read

Consumer sentiments depressed in December

Consumer sentiments improve

Consumer sentiments improve, but still too low

What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?

Minorities face little bias in labour markets

Labour churns in March

Consumer sentiments improve

Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra

Consumer sentiments high on expectations

Employment inches up in urban India

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Rolling the dice on growth

Will my job be threatened?

Next Story