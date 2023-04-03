Home / Markets / News / Sensex ends choppy day 115 pts up, Nifty near 17,400; OMC, gas stocks slide

Sensex ends choppy day 115 pts up, Nifty near 17,400; OMC, gas stocks slide

CLOSING BELL: Gas stocks, including Mahanagar Gas and Indraprastha Gas, dropped up to 6 per cent after the government kept domestic gas prices unchanged

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Stock market highlights

A listless session picked pace, albeit mildly, in the fag-end of the session as buying in financial shares joined auto stocks. After oscillating roughly 450 points during the day, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 59,106, up 115 points or 0.19 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, ended at 17,398, up 38 points or 0.22 per cent.
Nifty: Decisive move above 17,500 may induce a strong directional move

6:06 PM Apr 23

COMMENT:: Central banks may remain hawkish post OPEC+ surprise move

"Investors were of the view that the easing price pressure would provide the central bank with leeway to pause the rate hike. However, the surprise production cut by OPEC+ has fuelled concerns about inflationary pressure, which may prompt central banks to remain hawkish. The downside pressure in the market was mitigated as auto stocks rallied in response to the latest sales data, indicating a surge in demand. Additionally, India's manufacturing PMI exceeded expectations, demonstrating its swiftest growth rate in three months due to increased output and new orders."
 
- Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

