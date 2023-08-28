Hindenburg case: Sebi probe faults Adani group on disclosure rules.

By Jayshree P Upadhyay

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) launched the inquiry after U.S.-based Hindenburg Research raised governance concerns around the Gautam Adani-led group, shaving more than $100 billion from the market value of its companies.

(Reuters) - An investigation of India's Adani group by the market regulator has uncovered violations of rules on disclosures by listed entities and limits on the holdings of offshore funds, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.