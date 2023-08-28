Home / Markets / News / Hindenburg case: Sebi probe faults Adani group on disclosure rules.

Hindenburg case: Sebi probe faults Adani group on disclosure rules.

The ports-to-power conglomerate had denied wrongdoing in January

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Jayshree P Upadhyay
(Reuters) - An investigation of India's Adani group by the market regulator has uncovered violations of rules on disclosures by listed entities and limits on the holdings of offshore funds, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) launched the inquiry after U.S.-based Hindenburg Research raised governance concerns around the Gautam Adani-led group, shaving more than $100 billion from the market value of its companies.
The ports-to-power conglomerate had denied wrongdoing in January.
The sources, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, characterised the violations as being of a "technical" nature that would attract no more than a monetary penalty once the investigation is complete, however.
India's Supreme Court, which is overseeing SEBI's investigation of the Adani group, is set to hear the matter on Tuesday.
But SEBI has no plans to make the report public until the regulator has passed its orders on the Adani investigation, one of the sources said.
On Monday the group did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the regulator's findings.

Also Read

Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court sets up expert committee for probe

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Over dozen involved in short-selling under Sebi lens

SC decision on Adani-Hindenburg probe panel today: 5 things you must know

Top headlines: Adani-Hindenburg saga continues, SVB crisis, and more

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Stocks to Watch today, July 11: Vedanta, LIC, Vadilal, PCBL, Tata Comm, PFC

Nifty's long road to 19k makes 20,000 pts a tall order amid rich valuations

Sensex ends off record high, rises 195 pts; HDFC twins gain 2%, ITC dips

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

Stock Market Live: Broader indices outperform1

Topics :Bloomberg viewBloomberg

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story