Home / Markets / IPO / Short & sweet: Reduced IPO timeline to boost investor participation

Short & sweet: Reduced IPO timeline to boost investor participation

Faster fund release will allow retail investors to apply for multiple issues, say experts

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to halve the time taken in the initial public offering (IPO) process will allow a higher number of companies to push through their IPOs during phases of conducive market conditions, say experts, citing the possibility that faster turnaround time will boost investor participation.

"The faster release of money will allow retail investors to use the same money to apply in more IPOs. This may allow more companies to try their luck in the IPO market during the short windows when there's vibrancy in the market," said Abhijit Tare, man

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: After 2 decades a Tata group firm will test public markets

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

Tata Technologies submits IPO papers with Sebi to raise capital via OFS

Mamaearth denies claims of IPO withdrawal, expects SEBI nod by next month

Global Surfaces IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, all details here

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 2.21 times on final day of offer

Go Digit General Insurance re-files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

ESAF SFB to refile IPO prospectus with Sebi; eyes listing in H2 of FY24

Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively

Topics :IPO

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story