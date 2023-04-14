Home / India News / TEST:James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV

TEST:James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV

Description Updated:A source familiar with the matter said the investment amount was reduced due to a broader funding squeeze amid a slowdown in deal making.

Mahesh SachdevNavanwita Bora SachdevArshdeep Kaur
TEST:James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Photo: Nexaexperience.com


BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, has reduced its planned investment in Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18 by 70% and will now pump in 43.06 billion rupees ($527.84 million), Viacom18 said late on Thursday.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries had said in April last year that Qatar Investment Authority-backed Bodhi Tree would spend 135 billion rupees out of a planned 151.45 billion rupees investment in the media behemoth that is also backed by Paramount Global.

 

Reliance is now leading the investment with a 108.39 billion rupees infusion.

A source familiar with the matter said the investment amount was reduced due to a broader funding squeeze amid a slowdown in dealmaking.

 

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity shrank to the lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, as rising interest rates, high inflation and fears of a recession soured the appetite of companies for dealmaking.

Topics :Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

What's Bazball and why is it the right approach to keep Test cricket alive?

BGT 2023, 3rd Test Day 1: Kuhnemann, Khawaja take Australia ahead of hosts

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia beat India by 9 wickets

TEST:TEST RBI repo rate: The MPC decision to hit the pause is for this

Latest LIVE: Subsidised electricity in Delhi stops from today, says Atishi

TEST:TEST RBI repo rate: The MPC decision to hit the pause is for this

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

TEST PHOTO STORIES

No one can encroach even an inch of our land: Amit Shah in Arunachal

Next Story