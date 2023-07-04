Reliance Jio's new feature phone offering? How do brokerages view

How do brokerages view
Food, fuel and fertiliser crisis is a big challenge for all the countries in the world surrounded by controversies, tensions and epidemics and there must be united efforts to deal with it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Modi also said that some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy and the grouping must not hesitate to criticise them.
First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 3:37 PM IST