Home / India News / Misleading ads case: SC orders Ramdev, Balakrishna to appear in person

Patanjali Ayurved has faced scrutiny from the top court for disseminating misleading advertisements that claim to treat medical conditions, a violation of the Magic Remedies Act, 1954

Deep Dasgupta
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
The Supreme Court has summoned Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to appear personally in court for failing to respond to a show cause notice in contempt proceedings related to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing Patanjali, argued that violation of the law was not contempt of court. However, the bench, comprising justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, passed the order for Ramdev to appear personally in the next hearing.

#MarketsWithBS | Patanjali Foods declines 5% as SC summons Ramdev in misleading ads case#PatanjaliFoods #Ramdev #markets #sharemarket #stockmarket #Patanjalihttps://t.co/UJiJZyL4HN

Topics :Patanjali Ayurveda

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

