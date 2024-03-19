Misleading ads case: SC orders Ramdev, Balakrishna to appear in person

#MarketsWithBS | Patanjali Foods declines 5% as SC summons Ramdev in misleading ads case#PatanjaliFoods #Ramdev #markets #sharemarket #stockmarket #Patanjalihttps://t.co/UJiJZyL4HN
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Patanjali Ayurved has faced scrutiny from the top court for disseminating misleading advertisements that claim to treat medical conditions, a violation of the Magic Remedies Act, 1954Deep Dasgupta
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 3:07 PM IST