Home / India News / HDFC Bank-HDFC's combined loan book up 13.1%; deposits up 16.2% in Q1

HDFC Bank-HDFC's combined loan book up 13.1%; deposits up 16.2% in Q1

Sequentially, merged entity's advances rose by 0.7% to Rs 22.30 trillion as of March 31

chart

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd’s combined loan book expanded by 13.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 22.45 trillion at the end of June 30, 2023 (Q1Fy24). The merged entity’s deposits grew by 16.2 per cent YoY at Rs 20.63 trillion at the end of the first quarter.

Sequentially, the merged entity’s advances rose by about 0.7 per cent to Rs 22.30 trillion as of March 31, 2023. However, the pace of deposit mobilisation was higher at 1.2 per cent over Rs 20.39 trillion as of March 31, 2023.

The merged entity's average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was around 120 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The country’s largest private sector lender gave out details about the performance for the merged entity on a proforma basis. Mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) amalgamated with and into HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023.

Also Read

Rcb vs lsg live score ipl 2023 match 15 bengaluru live blog and updates

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Highlights: Australia, Belgium through to SF

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Hlts: Germany, Netherlands through to semis

Hockey World Cup Semis Highlights: Belgium beat the Dutch; GER go past AUS

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Highlights: Krunal's super show wins it for Lucknow

Reliance Jio's new feature phone offering? How do brokerages view

Reliance Jio's new feature phone offering? How do brokerages view

For advising on $64 billion HDFC Bank deal, bankers get a 0.0002% fee

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma creates stir among observers with unexpected

ADGP Jammu oversees security at Yatri Niwas for ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipEnvironment

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story