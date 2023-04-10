Every day Azad falls to new depths to demonstrate his loyalty to Modi: Cong

The Congress Monday hit out at its former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for his reported remarks that Rahul Gandhi allegedly has ties with "undesirable businessmen", saying these "contemptible statements" on the party leadership reflect his desperation to remain relevant.

In an interview with Malayalam News channel Asianet News, Azad, referring to the Gandhi family, said, "The entire family has associations with businessmen, including him (Rahul). I can give you 10 examples of where he would go even outside the country, to meet people who are undesirable businessmen."



Hitting back at Azad, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "With every passing day, Ghulam Nabi Azad falls to new depths to demonstrate his true character and his loyalty to Mr (Narendra) Modi."



"His contemptible statements on the Congress leadership reflect his desperation to remain relevant. I can only say that he is PATHETIC," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Coinciding with the launch of his autobiography, Azad has been giving a series of interviews, slamming the Congress leadership and the party.

After Azad and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticised their former party separately last week, the Congress hit back, saying they have been huge beneficiaries of the party's system but with every passing day they give powerful evidence that this generosity to them was "undeserved" as they reveal their "true character".

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at some leaders who have quit the Congress in recent years and some of whom have joined the BJP while keeping up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue.

He had Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony in his tweet.

After quitting the Congress, Azad formed his own party, while the rest joined the BJP. Scindia is now a Union minister and Sarma is the chief minister of Assam.