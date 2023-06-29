WHO's cancer agency identifies aspartame sweetener as possible carcinogen

By Jennifer Rigby & Richa Naidu

Aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars’ Extra chewing gum and some Snapple drinks, will be listed in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization’s (WHO) cancer research arm, the sources said.

