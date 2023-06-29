Home / Health / WHO's cancer agency identifies aspartame sweetener as possible carcinogen

WHO's cancer agency identifies aspartame sweetener as possible carcinogen

JECFA, the WHO committee on additives, is also reviewing aspartame use this year

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
By Jennifer Rigby & Richa Naidu

One of the world’s most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators.
Aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars’ Extra chewing gum and some Snapple drinks, will be listed in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization’s (WHO) cancer research arm, the sources said.

The IARC ruling, finalised earlier this month after a meeting of the group’s external experts, is intended to assess whether something is a potential hazard or not, based on all the published evidence.

