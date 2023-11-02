Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / MP poll:Digvijaya request constituency ECI to handover VVPAT slip to voter

MP poll:Digvijaya request constituency ECI to handover VVPAT slip to voter

Singh wrote to ECI on X (formerly twitter) for the same on Monday citing a report of t

Last Updated : Nov 02 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has once again hit the headlines ahead of state assembly polls after he requested Election Commission of India (ECI) to handover VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips to voters.
Singh wrote to ECI on X (formerly twitter) for the same on Monday citing a report of tampering with EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) during trial of the machines in the state.

"Respected Election Commission, we have only one request, please hand over the VVPAT slip to us separately, which we will keep in a separate ballot box. Before counting, count the votes from any 10 ballot boxes and tally them with the results from the counting unit. If the result of both is same then declare the result from the results of the Counting Unit. What problem does the Election Commission have with this? We request the Supreme Court to take this matter seriously and save democracy in the country," Singh wrote on X.

First Published: Nov 02 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

