Home / Elections / Karnataka Elections / PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars, technology seals India-US ties

PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars, technology seals India-US ties

'Technology' mentioned 44 times in the joint statement, up from five in 2020

Web Exclusive

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The joint statement issued on Friday morning after a bilateral meeting — that stretched much beyond its initially allotted time — between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden stressed that no corner of human enterprise had been left untouched by the partnership between the two nations. From the seas to the stars, this partnership will now be deepened by the defining role of technology, the statement said.  

From expanding bilateral technology partnership with a focus on tech-sharing and co-production to creating first of its kind platforms on financing renewables and closer industry tie-ups on space, the strategic global tie-ups are aimed at keeping India and the US ‘’as the closest partners in the world’’.

Also Read

Union Budget 2023: Big boost for affordable housing under PM Awas Yojana

PM Awas, Jal Jeevan to create rural jobs, justify MGNREGS cut: CEA

With some help from the predecessor

Govt boosts PMAY budget while previous targets only partially met

Free seeds under 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana' helping women farmers

The smart thing vs the right thing

Karnataka's secure future, people's welfare top priority: Shivakumar

Will implement manifesto 'guarantees': K'taka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records

Karnataka Results 2023 LIVE in mid: Congress inches towards halfway mark of

Topics :PM Awas Yojana

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story