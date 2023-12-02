PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars, technology seals India-US ties

From expanding bilateral technology partnership with a focus on tech-sharing and co-production to creating first of its kind platforms on financing renewables and closer industry tie-ups on space, the strategic global tie-ups are aimed at keeping India and the US ‘’as the closest partners in the world’’.

The joint statement issued on Friday morning after a bilateral meeting — that stretched much beyond its initially allotted time — between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden stressed that no corner of human enterprise had been left untouched by the partnership between the two nations. From the seas to the stars, this partnership will now be deepened by the defining role of technology, the statement said.