Detained in flats, not allowed to leave ahead of PM visit: AISA activists

AISA activists

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
CPI-ML's student wing AISA on Friday alleged that their activists were "detained" inside their flats and were not allowed to leave while Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the varsity.

A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said no student was detained.

"Citing the PM visit as a reason, I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flat and not allowed to go on the campus," AISA Delhi President Abhigyan said.

"We haven't been shown any warrant or order and we don't know how long they will be here," he said.

Abhigyan also shared two photos of the people sitting in police uniform sitting outside their flats.

Modi is on a visit to the Delhi University to preside over the varsity's centenary celebrations. Earlier in the day, he travelled in the Delhi Metro to go to the north campus.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

