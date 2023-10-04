Home / Cricket / News / ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023
LiveNew Update

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar is set to walk out with the trophy ahead of the opener between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday named legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the 'Global Ambassador' for the Cricket World Cup 2023, which begins tomorrow in Ahmedabad.

Key Events

3:25 PM

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

3:25 PM

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar is set to walk out with the trophy ahead of the opener between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT