Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Henry gets Malan, England lose 1st

England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2023

Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England lock horns with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The hard-hitting England batters would look to bring their aggressive cricket onto the field, while New Zealand will dearly miss the services of their two experienced players, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham leads the Kiwis who won the toss and decided to field first. 

England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | ENG 46/1 after 09 overs

England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE | ENG 46/1 after 09 overs

Joe Root reverse sweeps to open his account
 
Santner has bowled a quick over here and conceded just five runs.  

