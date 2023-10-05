Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Henry gets Malan, England lose 1st

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England lock horns with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The hard-hitting England batters would look to bring their aggressive cricket onto the field, while New Zealand will dearly miss the services of their two experienced players, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham leads the Kiwis who won the toss and decided to field first.

Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand Playing 11

England Playing 11 : Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand TOSS Result: The coin flipped in favour of New Zealand captain Tom Latham who decided to field first

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs New Zealand

Star Sports will live broadcast England vs New Zealand World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs NZ

Fans can watch the live stream of England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

