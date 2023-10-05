Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Henry gets Malan, England lose 1st

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand Playing 11
England Playing 11 : Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
England vs New Zealand TOSS Result: The coin flipped in favour of New Zealand captain Tom Latham who decided to field first
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs New Zealand
Star Sports will live broadcast England vs New Zealand World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs NZ
Fans can watch the live stream of England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
