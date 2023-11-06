Home / Cricket / News / Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers hold their breath in smog-choked Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 06 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
The World Cup tie between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday is shrouded in a veil of uncertainty as Delhi’s air pollution looms.
For the past four days, the national capital has been enveloped under a thick layer of toxic haze, as pollution levels breached the “severe plus category”.
On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi went above 450, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI levels above 450 are considered to be “severe plus”. The Centre’s air quality tracking system predicted that the AQI was likely to remain in the “severe” category for the better part of next week.

First Published: Nov 06 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

