PM Modi weighs continuing free grains program into Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The proposal involves continuing a $24 billion program by another six months to June 2024, said the people who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
By Ruchi Bhatia and Siddhartha Singh

Indian officials are proposing to extend a free grains program well into next year’s national election season, according to people familiar with the matter, a move likely to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reelection bid for a third term.
The proposal involves continuing a $24 billion program by another six months to June 2024, said the people who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. A final decision will be taken by Modi’s office in the coming months, they added. 

The extra cost is expected to be nominal and can be met through this year’s budget allocation, the people said. The initiative was launched in December last year to provide free grains to about 800 million people until end-2023.  
Extending the program until June next year coincides with the national vote that must be held by summer. Modi has polled above 60% in opinion surveys and is likely to lead his party to victory though there’s some voter discontent over rising unemployment and higher living costs.  

A spokesperson from the Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for a comment. 

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

