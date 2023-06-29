Home / Management / News / Apple stock hits record, on the cusp of $3 trillion market capitalisation

Apple stock hits record, on the cusp of $3 trillion market capitalisation

The iPhone maker's stock rose 0.6% to end the day at $189.25, putting Apple's market value at $2.98 trillion, according to Refinitiv data

Reuters
Apple

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Akash Sriram and Noel Randewich

Apple's stock climbed to a record high close on Wednesday and was on the cusp of a $3 trillion market capitalization.

The iPhone maker's stock rose 0.6% to end the day at $189.25, putting Apple's market value at $2.98 trillion, according to Refinitiv data. It was the second straight record high close for Apple's shares.

Apple has yet to end a trading session with a stock market value above $3 trillion. It briefly peaked above $3 trillion in intra-day trading on Jan. 3, 2022 before closing the session just below that mark.

The latest gains in shares of the world's most valuable company follow strong rebounds this year from several of Wall Street's technology-related heavyweights, fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its campaign of U.S. interest rate hikes, and by optimism about the potential for artificial intelligence.

"There hasn't really been any new information fundamentally that would be supportive of the stock move," said Thomas Martin, Senior Portfolio Manager at Globalt Investments. "What you're left with is, you know, the market itself." 
 
Apple has jumped 46% in 2023, while Nvidia has surged 185%, making it the first chipmaker with a stock market value over $1 trillion. Tesla and Meta Platforms have more than doubled this year, and Microsoft has added 40%.

Apple's approach toward its $3 trillion milestone follows the June 5 launch of a pricey augmented-reality headset, its riskiest bet since the introduction of the iPhone more than a decade ago.

As well, Apple's most recent quarterly report in May showed a drop in revenue and profits, but still beat analysts' expectations. Along with a steady track record of stock buybacks, those financial results reinforced its reputation among investors as a safe investment at a time of global economic uncertainty.

Recent gains in Apple's shares have outpaced analysts' estimates for the company's future earnings. The stock is now trading at about 29 times expected earnings, its highest multiple since February 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)

Also Read

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Apple announces M2 chips-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16, Mac mini: Details

Apple Music Classical available for pre-order ahead of March 28 release

Google to HP: Apple's Mumbai store zone to be a no-go area for 22 brands

India's market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio slips to 95 in FY23, shows data

Cognizant announces $400 mn plan to simplify operations in 2 years

IPL 2023 opening match witnessed a 40% fall in number of TV advertisers

Topics :Apple Incmarket capitalisationmarket valuation

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story