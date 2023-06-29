Home / Health / Kejriwal rejects posting of edu deptt official mired in vigilance inquiries

Kejriwal rejects posting of edu deptt official mired in vigilance inquiries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday rejected the appointment of some officials in the Education department citing ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, officials said.

Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday rejected the appointment of some officials in the Education department citing ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, officials said.

The CM deliberated with officials on several matters related to appointments in the second meet of the National Capital Civil Service Authority.

In another matter, there was a proposal to remove some "good" officials from the Education department, but the CM objected to it and stopped it from getting passed, they said.

Also Read

Free Wi-Fi service down in Delhi since December as contract expires: Report

Please don't stall Delhi's budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest

Held in graft cases, Sisodia, Jain quit Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet

Fourth attempt to elect Delhi's new mayor today: Here is the story so far

World Homeopathy Day 2023: History, Importance, Theme of this year

Delhi records 535 fresh Covid-29 cases, positivity rate now at 23.05%

Covid-19 is still deadlier for patients than influenza, finds study

World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary

Air pollution can affect your Covid-19 vaccine efficacy, says study

Topics :Delhi CapitalsDelhivery

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story