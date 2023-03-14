close

WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live Score: Harmanpreet's 51 takes Mumbai to 162/8

Women's Premiere League 2023, MI Women vs GG Live Updates: The Gujarat Giants would have to chase down 163 to win the match and remain in the hunt. Mumbai reached 162/8 thanks to 51 off 30 by Harman

Smartphones costing less than Rs 10,000—a segment dominated by Chinese manufacturers—is in dire straits in the Indian market as demand sinks and input costs rise amid low margins.

The segment accounted for 46 per cent of India’s smartphone market in 2021 and fell to 31 per cent in 2022, according to IDC India, a market research firm. It suffered despite the Indian telecom market, which includes smartphones, core wearables and TWS mobile headsets, doing better than global markets in 2022.
First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

