Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand: Report

Apple Inc is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China, Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Suppliers who are participating in these talks have existing manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, sources from three suppliers directly involved in the conversations with Apple told Nikkei.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
It has also been mass-producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, the Nikkei report said.
Also Read
Apple announces M2 chips-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16, Mac mini: Details
Vivo V27 Pro review: All-round smartphone with focus on imaging capability
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits
Apple Watch Series 8 review: Iterative upgrade with temperature sensor
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro smart TV, OnePlus 81 Pro keyboard launched in India
Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report
Twitter tags BBC as 'government funded media', British broadcaster objects
China ends Taiwan drills after practising blockades, precision strikes
China kicks off live drills near Taiwan in response to Tsai's visit to US
Japan books $16.6 bn current account surplus for 2nd consecutive month
Covid-related issues made Pegatron Corp, a Taiwan-based key iPhone assembler "emphasise" its expansion in other countries, a senior executive had said last year.
Foxconn, which assembles around 70% of iPhones, has also been diversifying production away from China, where strict COVID restrictions disrupted its biggest iPhone plant last year.