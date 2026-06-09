Apple's AI reset is a step in right direction, but rollout questions linger

At WWDC 2024, Apple previewed a contextually aware Siri capable of understanding personal information, app activity, and on-screen content. The company subsequently advertised those capabilities alongside new iPhone models, but the promised experience never fully arrived, forcing Apple to delay what was expected to be the centrepiece of its AI strategy.

That version of Siri is now effectively history.

What Apple unveiled at WWDC 2026 is a rebuilt Siri, called Siri AI, that combines personal context from apps, messages, emails, photos, and on-device data with broader world knowledge powered by Google's Gemini models. Apple describes it as an entirely new version of Siri that is more capable, conversational, and context aware.

The assistant can search across emails, photos, and messages, answer questions about content visible on screen, and retrieve current information from the web. More importantly, Siri is no longer merely a background service. Apple has transformed it into a dedicated application where conversations persist over time, allowing users to interact in a more natural, conversational manner.

Industry analysts view the new direction as significantly more compelling than Apple's earlier AI efforts.

"While WWDC 2025 was defined by Liquid Glass, 2026 is all about Siri. Apple, though late to the party, has lived up to expectations with Siri AI, thanks to the Gemini partnership. The implementation looks extremely promising," said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research.

"Apple is viewing AI with the user at the centre of it. The usage of world knowledge, personal context, on-screen awareness combined with app actions creates an end-to-end implementation. With the dedicated app for Siri and a commitment to visual intelligence, Apple could elevate the overall user experience."

Privacy remains Apple's key differentiator

As Siri expands beyond the role of a generic digital assistant and gains access to both personal context and external knowledge, questions around privacy become inevitable.

Apple said Siri AI maintains the same privacy protections that underpin its broader ecosystem. The company is relying on its foundation models for on-device processing and its Private Cloud Compute architecture for more demanding workloads. Apple has repeatedly emphasised that its cloud infrastructure has been designed for independent verification, allowing researchers to examine its privacy and security claims.

Analysts believe this approach could become Apple's biggest advantage as AI systems gain access to increasingly personal information.

READ: Why Google's AI Search rollout may change how people navigate internet

"The biggest differentiator here is the cross-platform play, backed by a firm promise of privacy. This is where Apple's advantage lies," Pathak said.

"If iOS 27 delivers a genuinely conversational Siri as promised, Apple could reset the narrative and enter the iPhone 18 supercycle with its most compelling upgrade story in years. As AI becomes more dependent on personal context, Siri AI could become the ultimate ecosystem lock-in."

Late to AI, but not necessarily out of the race

Apple's delayed arrival to generative AI has raised questions about whether the company has fallen behind rivals such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Analysts acknowledge that Apple is entering the market later than many competitors, but argue that the company has historically succeeded by arriving after foundational technologies have matured and then integrating them into a cohesive consumer experience.

"Apple has historically entered major platform shifts late, yet shaped the category through superior integration, ecosystem control, and product execution," said Prabhu Ram, vice-president of the Industry Research Group at CyberMedia Research.

"AI presents a more fundamental challenge because the underlying model is now inseparable from the experience, making technological depth a strategic imperative rather than merely a differentiator."

According to Ram, Apple's strategy is increasingly focused on competing at the experience layer rather than the model layer.

"At WWDC 2026, Apple repositioned its AI strategy around personalised, experience-first computing. By embedding capabilities such as on-screen awareness, agentic workflows, Visual Intelligence, and cross-app actions at the platform level—and combining partner models with its strengths in on-device processing, hardware-software integration, and privacy—Apple is competing on the experience, not the model."

The technology looks ready. The question is timing

If there is one issue that continues to shadow Apple's AI ambitions, it is execution.

The memory of the Siri delays that followed WWDC 2024 remains fresh, making timelines as important as capabilities. While Apple demonstrated a significantly more ambitious Siri this year, it stopped short of committing to a firm release schedule, saying only that Siri AI will enter beta later this year.

For analysts, that caveat remains the biggest unanswered question.

"No competitor has yet delivered personalised AI at this depth of platform integration and at Apple's scale. That is a meaningful structural advantage," Ram said.

READ: Regulators refusing to engage: Apple delays Siri AI for iPhone users in EU

"The key risk, however, remains pace and execution. After years of delays, the lack of firm shipping timelines beyond a beta later this year still leaves open questions around delivery."

Apple appears to have finally articulated a coherent AI vision, one that combines personal context, world knowledge, privacy safeguards, and deep integration across its ecosystem. On paper, it may be the company's strongest AI proposition yet.

Whether it becomes Apple's next major platform advantage, however, will depend less on what was shown on stage and more on whether the company can deliver it to users on time.

"What Apple demonstrated is directionally compelling, but real-world adoption over the next 18 months will be the true measure," Ram said. "That period could define both the closing chapter of Tim Cook's tenure and the strategic foundation inherited by John Ternus."