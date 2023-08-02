Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Teams, Mascot, Where to Watch and More

The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 will take place in Chennai from August 3 to 12, and the tournament will feature six Asian teams who will play hard to clinch the title.

The Indian team has a great record in the Asian championship, and they will enter the tournament as favourites to win the trophy.

Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium will host the event for the first time since 2007 when India won its second Asia Cup title.

The tournament is highly anticipated, where we will witness the six finest Asian hockey teams competing against each other during the event.

Which team won the maximum Asian Champions Trophy titles?

India and Pakistan have won the Asian championship titles for the maximum number of times, both teams won the title three times. Defending champion South Korea won their first title when they defeated Japan in 2021.

How many teams are participating in the Championship?

Six teams are participating in the event, namely India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan.

Also Read LIVE: 'If state wanted to arrest me, police could have come to my house' LIVE: Companies making spurious medicines won't be spared, says Mandaviya IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Highlights: Krunal's super show wins it for Lucknow MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 IPL 2023: Dhoni praises bowlers for CSK's 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians Kalikesh Singh Deo takes charge as National Rifle Association of India prez Buildup to ODI World Cup clouded by India-Pakistan relations: Report Fantasy gaming revenue to go up 25-30% during ongoing IPL: Redseer report Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report

Asian Championship Trophy 2023: Mascot





Also Read : Elephant Bomman is the mascot this year for the Asian championship, inspired by the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary, The Elephant Whisperers. The documentary shows how the mahout Bomman took care of the orphaned baby elephant Raghu with his wife, Bellie.Also Read : Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Where to watch the Asian Championship?

Sports enthusiasts can watch the live telecast of the Asian Championship on the Star Sports network, and the matches will also be live-streamed on Fan Code.

Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.

Asian Championship Hockey 2023 Schedule



Asian Hockey Champions Trophy full schedule Matches Date Timing (IST) S Korea vs Japan 3 August 2023 16:00 Malaysia vs Pakistan 3 August 2023 18:15 India vs China 3 August 2023 20:30 S Korea vs Pakistan 4 August 2023 16:00 China vs Malaysia 4 August 2023 18:15 India vs Japan 4 August 2023 20:30 China vs S Korea 6 August 2023 16:00 Pakistan vs Japan 6 August 2023 18:15 Malaysia vs India 6 August 2023 20:30 Japan vs Malaysia 7 August 2023 16:00 Pakistan vs China 7 August 2023 18:15 S Korea vs India 7 August 2023 20:30 Japan vs China 9 August 2023 16:00 Malaysia vs S Korea 9 August 2023 18:15 India vs Pakistan 9 August 2023 20:30 5th/6th place match 11 August 2023 15:30 Semifinal 1 11 August 2023 18:00 Semifinal 2 11 August 2023 20:30 3rd/4th place match 12 August 2023 18:00 Final 12 August 2023 20:30

Also Read : Also Read : Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India to continue with its tactical changes Here's the complete schedule of Asian Champions Trophy hockey schedule for 2023:

Asian Championship Ticket Price The most anticipated league Asian Championship Trophy will begin on August 3, and the tickets for all the games are now available to buy online.





STANDS TICKET PRICE PER DAY (in INR) Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion Level 1 500 EAST STAND – BLOCK A 400 EAST STAND – BLOCK B 400 SOUTH STAND – BLOCK A 300 SOUTH STAND – BLOCK B 300 The ticket price for the tournament begins at Rs 300.