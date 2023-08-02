Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Teams, Mascot, Where to Watch and More

The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 will take place in Chennai from August 3 to 12, and the tournament will feature six Asian teams who will play hard to clinch the title.
The Indian team has a great record in the Asian championship, and they will enter the tournament as favourites to win the trophy.
Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium will host the event for the first time since 2007 when India won its second Asia Cup title.
The tournament is highly anticipated, where we will witness the six finest Asian hockey teams competing against each other during the event.
Which team won the maximum Asian Champions Trophy titles?
India and Pakistan have won the Asian championship titles for the maximum number of times, both teams won the title three times. Defending champion South Korea won their first title when they defeated Japan in 2021.
How many teams are participating in the Championship?
Six teams are participating in the event, namely India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan.
Also Read
LIVE: 'If state wanted to arrest me, police could have come to my house'
LIVE: Companies making spurious medicines won't be spared, says Mandaviya
IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden
IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Highlights: Krunal's super show wins it for Lucknow
MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24
IPL 2023: Dhoni praises bowlers for CSK's 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians
Kalikesh Singh Deo takes charge as National Rifle Association of India prez
Buildup to ODI World Cup clouded by India-Pakistan relations: Report
Fantasy gaming revenue to go up 25-30% during ongoing IPL: Redseer report
Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report
Asian Championship Trophy 2023: Mascot
Elephant Bomman is the mascot this year for the Asian championship, inspired by the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary, The Elephant Whisperers. The documentary shows how the mahout Bomman took care of the orphaned baby elephant Raghu with his wife, Bellie.
Also Read : Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast
Also Read : Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast
Where to watch the Asian Championship?
Sports enthusiasts can watch the live telecast of the Asian Championship on the Star Sports network, and the matches will also be live-streamed on Fan Code.
Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.
Asian Championship Hockey 2023 Schedule
Here's the complete schedule of Asian Champions Trophy hockey schedule for 2023:
|Asian Hockey Champions Trophy full schedule
|Matches
|Date
|Timing (IST)
|S Korea vs Japan
|3 August 2023
|16:00
|Malaysia vs Pakistan
|3 August 2023
|18:15
|India vs China
|3 August 2023
|20:30
|S Korea vs Pakistan
|4 August 2023
|16:00
|China vs Malaysia
|4 August 2023
|18:15
|India vs Japan
|4 August 2023
|20:30
|China vs S Korea
|6 August 2023
|16:00
|Pakistan vs Japan
|6 August 2023
|18:15
|Malaysia vs India
|6 August 2023
|20:30
|Japan vs Malaysia
|7 August 2023
|16:00
|Pakistan vs China
|7 August 2023
|18:15
|S Korea vs India
|7 August 2023
|20:30
|Japan vs China
|9 August 2023
|16:00
|Malaysia vs S Korea
|9 August 2023
|18:15
|India vs Pakistan
|9 August 2023
|20:30
|5th/6th place match
|11 August 2023
|15:30
|Semifinal 1
|11 August 2023
|18:00
|Semifinal 2
|11 August 2023
|20:30
|3rd/4th place match
|12 August 2023
|18:00
|Final
|12 August 2023
|20:30
Asian Championship Ticket Price
The most anticipated league Asian Championship Trophy will begin on August 3, and the tickets for all the games are now available to buy online.
The ticket price for the tournament begins at Rs 300.
|STANDS
|TICKET PRICE PER DAY (in INR)
|Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion Level 1
|500
|EAST STAND – BLOCK A
|400
|EAST STAND – BLOCK B
|400
|SOUTH STAND – BLOCK A
|300
|SOUTH STAND – BLOCK B
|300
How To Buy Tickets For The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023?
Here are the simple steps to buy tickets for the Asian championship:
- Visit the official website, i.e., https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/Hero-Asian-Champions-Trophy-2023
- Select the match you want to watch
- Click on the buy option and select the stand from where you want to watch the match
- Then enter the required details and click on the Pay Now button.
- Your ticket will be booked.