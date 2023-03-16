select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip
CLOSING BELL: Nestle, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints were the major gainers among the Sensex-30 pack; while Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
Nestle, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints were the major gainers among the Sensex 30 stocks, up over 2 per cent each. Sun Pharma, SBI, Tata Motors, PowerGrid Corporation, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other prominent gainers.
First Published: Mar 16 2023 | 10:21 PM IST