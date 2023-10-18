close
Domestic hydrogen equipment market to touch $50 billion by 2030: IH2A

The industry body has also projected a $ 36 billion regional equipment and services exports market, while $ 9-13.5 billion domestic equipment market size over the next seven years

Industry

Industry

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Industry body India Hydrogen Alliance (IH2A) on Wednesday said it expects the domestic hydrogen equipment manufacturing and services market to reach $ 45-50 billion by 2030.
This market assessment includes all hydrogen production plant equipment, including electrolyser and balance-of-plant equipment, that can be deployed in India and exported from to countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, IH2A said in a report.
This will help build India as a supply chain hub for future green hydrogen projects, it said.
"IH2A estimates a $ 45-50 billion Indian hydrogen equipment manufacturing and services market by 2030," the report said.
The industry body has also projected a $ 36 billion regional equipment and services exports market, while $ 9-13.5 billion domestic equipment market size over the next seven years.
First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

