Waqf Amendment Act in SC today: 73 petitions filed, 7 states defend law

he Supreme Court will begin hearing a batch of 73 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Act today (April 16). The hearing, scheduled to start at 2 pm, will be conducted by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, reported India Today.

The Waqf Amendment Act, which was passed by Parliament and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, has sparked widespread protests and legal challenges across the nation. While the Centre argues that the law brings transparency and accountability in