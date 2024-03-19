Misleading ads case: SC orders Ramdev, Balakrishna to appear in person

The Supreme Court has summoned Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to appear personally in court for failing to respond to a show cause notice in contempt proceedings related to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing Patanjali, argued that violation of the law was not contempt of court. However, the bench, comprising justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, passed the order for Ramdev to appear personally in the next hearing.
#MarketsWithBS | Patanjali Foods declines 5% as SC summons Ramdev in misleading ads case#PatanjaliFoods #Ramdev #markets #sharemarket #stockmarket #Patanjalihttps://t.co/UJiJZyL4HN
#MarketsWithBS | Patanjali Foods declines 5% as SC summons Ramdev in misleading ads case#PatanjaliFoods #Ramdev #markets #sharemarket #stockmarket #Patanjalihttps://t.co/UJiJZyL4HN
— Business Standard (@bsindia) March 19, 2024
Notices were issued to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, questioning their violation of court orders and warning of potential contempt proceedings. The bench remarked that Balkrishna and Ramdev were prima facie violating Sections 3 and 4 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.
Don't overpay on Amazon ever again! This Amazon shopping hack is like Prime Day on steroids.— Karma Shopping (@karma_shopping) February 13, 2024
The court's directive comes after its criticism of Patanjali Ayurved on February 27 for disseminating misleading advertisements. These advertisements claimed to treat medical conditions such as BP, diabetes, fevers, epilepsy, and lupus.
What is the misleading ads case against Patanjali?In August 2022, the Supreme Court issued notice to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) submitted a plea to the court alleging a smear campaign against vaccination drives and modern medicines by Baba Ramdev.In November, the Supreme Court cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against disseminating "false" and "misleading" claims in its advertisements regarding the efficacy of its medicines in treating various ailments. The court had warned Patanjali that it could face fines of up to Rs 1 crore for misleading advertisements.
#JustIn | Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on the pleas seeking stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and Citizen Amendment Rules, 2024.#SupremeCourt asks the Centre to file its response by April 8 and posts the matter for hearing on April 9.#CAA #India pic.twitter.com/rGiU2rwb7H— Business Standard (@bsindia) March 19, 2024
In the previous hearing, on February 27, the Supreme Court reprimanded the central government for its perceived inaction on matters concerning public health and safety, stating that "the entire country has been taken for a ride."
At the time, the company was granted a three-week period to respond to the court, justifying why no action should be taken against it.
#MarketsWithBS | Jefferies identifies 11 stocks set to benefit from long-term macro trends, #BhartiAirtel, #StateBankOfIndia , #Zomato on hotlist for 5 years@samiemodak #Jefferies #stocks #indianmarkets #MarketNews https://t.co/FTFkBOlvKa— Business Standard (@bsindia) March 19, 2024