LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop, says AAP

test

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said in a media interaction that Arvind Kejriwal has been sent a CBI summon. he added, "I would like to tell the PM - you and your government are covered in corruption from head to toe and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summon. The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on 16th April will not stifle his voice," ...Read More