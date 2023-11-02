Sensex (0.24%)
Constituency Tried our best:MP Congress chief on seat-sharing with Akhilesh

"We were not able to convince our people on the seats they (SP) wanted," the Congress leader said

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Speaking about the failure to arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement with Akhilesh Yadav in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, state Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday said that he tried his best but could not convince "his people" about the seats the Samajwadi Party chief was demanding.
"We talked, we tried our best, our people were not agreeing. Because the question was not how many seats, the question was which seats. We were not able to convince our people on the seats they wanted," the Congress leader said.
Nath's remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that his party extended support to the Congress to form their government in Madhya Pradesh not once but twice.

First Published: Nov 02 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

