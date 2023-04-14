close

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

Gujarat surely want their skipper Hardik Pandya back in the mix as his leadership skills proved crucial in the last match when Rashid Khan, his deputy wasn't able to handle his bowlers well

The Punjab Kings would look upon their last game and think that if any other batter could have just stuck around with Shikhar Dhawan, the story might have been different. Similarly, Gujarat Titans would wonder if they could have bowled anyone apart from Yash Dayal in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders in which Rinku Singh hit five sixes. 

These two thinkers meet in tonight’s Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Punjab are not sure whether they will have Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing 11 after he was ruled out of the last game following an injury. Gujarat, though, would surely want their skipper Hardik Pandya back in the mix as his leadership skills proved to be crucial in the last match when Rashid Khan, his deputy wasn’t able to handle his bowlers well. 
Indian Premier League | Punjab Kings | Gujarat Titans | Hardik Pandya

Apr 14 2023

