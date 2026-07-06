Promoters Infuse Fresh Equity to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Khanna Gems
Founded in 1987, Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's established gemstone companies.
Khanna Gems Promoters Infuse Fresh Equity to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Established: 1987 Company: Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd. Industry: Luxury Gemstones & Jewellery
Modern jewellery showroom with digital screens or gemstones.
The promoters of Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd.—Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Mrs. Anu Khanna and Mr. Aaradhya Khanna—have infused an undisclosed amount of fresh equity to accelerate the organisation's digital transformation and support its next phase of long-term growth.
The capital commitment represents one of the most significant strategic milestones in the business's nearly four-decade journey.
Company Snapshot
|Attribute
|Details
|Company
|Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd.
|Founded
|1987
|Founder
|Mr. Pankaj Khanna
|Leadership
|Pankaj, Anu & Aaradhya Khanna
|Industry
|Luxury Gemstones
|Presence
|India & Overseas
|Focus
|Digital Transformation
Established in 1987, the enterprise has built a reputation for expertise, authenticity and customer trust while serving clients across India and overseas.
The latest infusion will strengthen its technology infrastructure, enhance customer experience, and prepare the business to meet the evolving expectations of the luxury and gemstone market.
Digital dashboard, AI, cloud computing, or business technology.
The transformation programme is expected to enhance every stage of the customer journey—from gemstone discovery and personalised consultations to purchasing, certification and after-sales support.
The objective is to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience while preserving the personalised guidance that has remained central to the brand for decades.
|Phase
|Focus Area
|Phase 1
|Digital Infrastructure
|Phase 2
|AI Integration
|Phase 3
|Customer Experience
|Phase 4
|Operational Excellence
|Phase 5
|Strategic Partnerships
??"? About Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd.
Founded in 1987, Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian gemstone enterprise recognised for its expertise, authenticity and customer-centric approach.
Led by Pankaj Khanna, Anu Khanna and Aaradhya Khanna, the organisation continues to invest in innovation, transparency and digital capabilities to deliver an enhanced customer experience while building sustainable long-term growth.
Strategic Vision
Innovation
+
Technology
+
Customer Trust
+
Operational Excellence
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Long-Term Sustainable Growth
The promoter-led funding also reflects a philosophy of investing alongside the business before considering broader institutional participation.
The leadership believes lasting value is created through sustained investment in People, Technology, Systems and Innovation.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : digital companies
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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 7:12 PM IST