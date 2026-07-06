The promoters of Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd.—Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Mrs. Anu Khanna and Mr. Aaradhya Khanna—have infused an undisclosed amount of fresh equity to accelerate the organisation's digital transformation and support its next phase of long-term growth.

The capital commitment represents one of the most significant strategic milestones in the business's nearly four-decade journey.

Company Snapshot Attribute Details Company Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd. Founded 1987 Founder Mr. Pankaj Khanna Leadership Pankaj, Anu & Aaradhya Khanna Industry Luxury Gemstones Presence India & Overseas Focus Digital Transformation Established in 1987, the enterprise has built a reputation for expertise, authenticity and customer trust while serving clients across India and overseas. The transformation programme is expected to enhance every stage of the customer journey—from gemstone discovery and personalised consultations to purchasing, certification and after-sales support. Phase Focus Area Phase 1 Digital Infrastructure Phase 2 AI Integration Phase 3 Customer Experience Phase 4 Operational Excellence Phase 5 Strategic Partnerships ??"? About Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd. Founded in 1987, Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian gemstone enterprise recognised for its expertise, authenticity and customer-centric approach. Strategic Vision Innovation + Technology + Customer Trust + Operational Excellence = The promoter-led funding also reflects a philosophy of investing alongside the business before considering broader institutional participation. The leadership believes lasting value is created through sustained investment in People, Technology, Systems and Innovation. Long-Term Sustainable Growth Led by Pankaj Khanna, Anu Khanna and Aaradhya Khanna, the organisation continues to invest in innovation, transparency and digital capabilities to deliver an enhanced customer experience while building sustainable long-term growth. The objective is to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience while preserving the personalised guidance that has remained central to the brand for decades. Digital dashboard, AI, cloud computing, or business technology. The latest infusion will strengthen its technology infrastructure, enhance customer experience, and prepare the business to meet the evolving expectations of the luxury and gemstone market. Company Snapshot

Modern jewellery showroom with digital screens or gemstones.