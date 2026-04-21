A technical session on Bridging the Energy transition’s investment gaps at Day two of India Energy Week saw some industry leaders deep dive into energy and dynamic changes in the industry. We get you voices from this session:

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Former Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

“India has been successful in the past 10 years. As a country, we have been trying to bring out policies and mechanisms which help markets be comfortable. That way we are arriving at well-respected mechanism. There is no other way to do it. Govt’s role is make policies and we want private and financial sector to respect that. Which is why we as a country have done so well. And we as a country are passing on this message. If you want to be successful, this is how you do it.