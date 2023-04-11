Thomas Cook, SOTC sign MoU with Mandai Wildlife to focus on Indian diaspora



The Mandai Wildlife Group is slated to soft open its largest wildlife park, Bird Paradise on May 8, 2023 which makes the MOU favourable. Under the MoU, Mandai Wildlife Group and the Companies will partner to maximize on India’s rapid recovery-growth post pandemic and drive visitations to Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the integrated nature and wildlife destination in northern Singapore, home to the Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo. The partnership extends across product development and marketing to offer Indians multi attraction combo deals and special meal inclusive programs. Thomas Cook (India) Limited, along with its group company SOTC travel, have signed an exclusive long-term MOU with Mandai Wildlife group (MWG) to leverage the significant and growing India market opportunity. According to consumer data by Thomas Cook and SOTC, Indian consumers have shown a strong travel appetite with over 200% surge for short haul destinations as compared to 2022.



Singapore, with its easy visa and extensive air connectivity holds a better position compared to long haul destinations with visa challenges, offering convenient access to Mandai Wildlife Reserve. According to Thomas Cook & SOTC’s consumer segments, wildlife destinations are most popular and they intend to target multi-generational families, young professionals, couples, and groups of friends for the upcoming summer holidays and beyond. Additionally, with the overall drop in consumer age by approx. 10 years, Thomas Cook & SOTC aim to tap into the growing demand from young India’s Gen Z and millennials segment. With the summer vacations on the way in the coming months, the Indian travel market is poised to grow. “Singapore is world renowned for its spectacular wildlife parks and we are delighted to partner with Mandai Wildlife Group to jointly promote its diversity of parks and experiences to our extensive range of customer segments. While our MOU showcases the existing parks of Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, we plan a special focus on the new Bird Paradise that opens on May 8th – perfectly timed for India’s school vacations! To inspire demand, our joint marketing campaign intends to leverage on special offers promoted across optimal media platforms” said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.



Mandai Wildlife Reserve offers India’s visitors a window into the wild through the Singapore Zoo, known for its 'open concept' habitats; River Wonders, Asia's first and only river-themed wildlife park and Night Safari, the world's first nocturnal wildlife park. MWG’s partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC will also focus on promoting the new Bird Paradise, Asia’s largest bird park. At 17 hectares, Bird Paradise houses 3500 birds and over 400 species across 10 zones including 8 large walk-through aviaries, a penguin habitat and a zone dedicated to birds of high conservation value. Guests can also look forward to new avian presentations as well as keeper-led experiences such as Keeper Talks and feeding sessions for close encounters with the birds and interactions with the animal care team. “Singapore has always been a top destination for Indians and our partnership with Mandai Wildlife Group allows us an exciting opportunity to benefit customers with attractive products and offers. From adventurous wildlife experiences, a range of cuisine options within the parks, to nature inspired memorabilia, we want to create unique memories for our customers. Via our joint marketing campaign, our aim is to accelerate demand across segments for the upcoming summer holidays and beyond” said Daniel D’Souza President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel.

