Stocks to Watch today: ICICI Bank, Hudco, NDTV, ABFRL, Samvardhan, Paytm

Stocks to Watch on Monday, October 23, 2023 : Stock-specific action and global cues will guide investors on Monday. At 7:46 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,492 as against Nifty Futures' previous close of 19,523, indicating a loss of 31 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets are mostly lower ahead of a week of inflation readings from across the region and South Korea's third-quarter gross domestic product numbers.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.81 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.37 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was trading just below the flatline. Hong Kong markets are shut today.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 shed 1.26 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.86 per cent after 10-year Treasury yields topped 5-per cent mark.