Sensex (0.24%)
58214.59 + 139.91
Nifty (0.26%)
17151.90 + 44.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
4164.50 + 27.00
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
30040.60 + 82.45
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
39999.05 + 104.35
Stocks to Watch today: ICICI Bank, Hudco, NDTV, ABFRL, Samvardhan, Paytm

Stocks to Watch on Monday, October 23, 2023: Paytm said its revenue increased 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2,519 crore in the second quarter, with its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 291 crore

Business Standard
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Stocks to Watch on Monday, October 23, 2023Stock-specific action and global cues will guide investors on Monday. At 7:46 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,492 as against Nifty Futures' previous close of 19,523, indicating a loss of 31 points.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets are mostly lower ahead of a week of inflation readings from across the region and South Korea's third-quarter gross domestic product numbers.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.81 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.37 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was trading just below the flatline. Hong Kong markets are shut today.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 shed 1.26 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.86 per cent after 10-year Treasury yields topped 5-per cent mark.
First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

