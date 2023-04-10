close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt kickstarts IREDA 's IPO process, scouts for merchant bankers

The government will appoint up to three merchant bankers and the last date to submit bids is April 28

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IREDA

IREDA

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is planning to come out with an initial share sale offer for up to 25 per cent stake in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and is looking for merchant bankers to manage the process.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Monday invited bids from category-I Sebi registered merchant bankers; either singly or as a consortium, with experience and expertise in public offerings in capital market; to act as Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM) and to assist and advise the Government/IREDA in the process.

The BRLM would advise the Government/IREDA on the timing and the modalities of the Initial Public Offer (IPO), undertake due diligence, advice on regulatory norms and conduct roadshows to generate investor interest.

The government will appoint up to three merchant bankers and the last date to submit bids is April 28.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and engaged in the financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the listing of IREDA through an initial public offer (IPO) to part sale the government's stake and raise funds for IREDA through the issue of fresh equity shares.

Also Read

IREDA, WAPCOS to hit capital markets next fiscal: DIPAM Secy Tuhin Pandey

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

IREDA Q2 net profit surges 67% to Rs 184 crore on higher revenues

Merchant bankers can't undertake any other business, says Sebi

Union Cabinet approves listing of IREDA on stock exchange through IPO route

Indian Hotels well poised to achieve vision of 300 hotels by 2025

Akasa Air had worst load factor in March 2023, SpiceJet topped the charts

JSW One raises Rs 205 cr from Japan's Mistui at Rs 2,750 cr valuation

SBI Foundation hands out Rs 30 lakh grant in Shark Tank-like pitch fest

Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints

Earlier in March 2022, the government infused Rs 1,500 crore capital in IREDA, which is a non-banking finance company (NBFC).

The paid-up capital of IREDA as on March 31 was Rs 2,284.60 crore. Net-worth of IREDA was Rs 5,268.11 crore and the profit after Tax (PAT) was Rs 633.53 crore.

undefined
Topics : Ireda IPO | Government | Dipam

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HC quashes CIC order on PM Modi's degree, imposes Rs 25k cost on Kejriwal

Image

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Image

Stock market Bitcoin set to extend its 70% surge this year if key

Image
Web Exclusive

India in 2023 better placed than most to face turmoil, says RBI report

Image

Stock market Bitcoin set to extend its 70% surge this year if key

Image

Most Popular

View More

Freightify raises $12 million in series A led by Sequoia Capital

Image
3 min read
Premium

Air India, AirAsia to tweak 'flight path' to avoid internal competition

Image
3 min read
Volume Icon

What can India's consumer fintech look forward to in 2023?

Image
1 min read

State Bank of India books over Rs 14,000-cr profit in its best performance

Image
4 min read
Premium

Rising demand, better chip supplies powering TaMo's ride out of losses

Image
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand Series
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon